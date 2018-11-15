The doll, manufactured by Emperis, looks patently nothing like Elba but is on sale for £850!
Idris Elba may officially be the Sexiest Man Alive, according to People magazine, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s due the respect of having a doll-maker pay the faintest attention to what he actually looks like, after a ridiculous attempted likeness of the ‘Luther’ star went viral this week.
The supposed lookalike doll is manufactured and designed by British company Emperis, and features a sleek three-piece-suit, blue jeans and brown shoes.
However, what caught the attention of everybody was just how stunningly unlike Idris Elba the actual doll is. For starts, the doll is bald – which Elba quite obviously isn’t – and sports some pretty thin and evil-looking facial features.
WHAT IS THAT?! This @idriselba doll is mad ?? #IdrisElbaDoll pic.twitter.com/SHprhNykO5— BBC Radio 1Xtra (@1Xtra) 14 November 2018
Emperis, founded in 2010, claims it manufactures “the only handcrafted ball joined doll that is not only designed but also made in England” and insists it has invested a lot of time into their dolls to a standard that they are happy with.
“We believe that each new design should lead you into a world of imagination.”
Try again please, guys.
More: Idris Elba’s fiancée Sabrina gushes over his ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title
No comment yet from rumoured James Bond star Elba regarding the doll.
The not Idris Elba doll went up for sale earlier this month, and despite the howlingly obvious and insulting inaccuracies and the fact it costs £850 (EIGHT HUNDRED AND FIFTY POUNDS!!!!), sales have apparently been healthy for Emperis. Presumably among people who’ve never actually seen ‘Luther’.
Having gone viral over the last week, fans have been arguing over whom it actually looks more like. One fan claims it resembles Samuel L Jackson’s character Frozone from The Incredibles, while others say it looks like ‘Weeds’ star Romany Malco.
For our money, it’s the evil Hood from ‘Thunderbirds’.
More: Idris Elba formally rules himself out as next James Bond actor
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...