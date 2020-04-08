Idris Elba learned how to ride horses for 'Concrete Cowboys', even though he is allergic to the animals.

The 'Luther' actor both stars in and produces the new movie, which sees 'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin play 15-year-old Cole, who seeks solace in urban horseback riding after he is forced to live with his estranged father in an area surrounded by poverty and violence.

The flick is inspired by the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, which is based at inner-city stables in North Philadelphia.

Despite his allergy, Idris was determined to learn how to ride for the authenticity of the project.

The 47-year-old actor said: ''The stables have been there for hundreds of years and have communities within them.

''I'm allergic to horses but I really enjoyed learning how to ride and understanding how the people lived.''

The upcoming movie is an adaptation of Greg Neri's award-winning novel 'Ghetto Cowboy'.

Ricky Staub will make his directorial feature debut with the motion picture and he has also penned the screenplay alongside Dan Walser.

Ricky previously said: ''This story was built out of a deep friendship and collaboration with the riders of North Philly, and I couldn't be more excited to honour their legacy with this film.''

Idris recently admitted that he was ''stuck in limbo'' after recovering from coronavirus as he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, are unable to return to London from New Mexico.

In a video message posted on his social media channels, Idris said: ''We're both doing okay, still asymptomatic.

''We've passed the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo - we can't get a flight back home. So we just have to sit still for a little bit.

''Other than that, we're OK, and we're so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed.''