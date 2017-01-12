Looking ahead to Valentine’s Day and haven’t got anything lined up? Well you could always try to snag a date with Idris Elba, who is raffling himself off as a Valentine’s date this year in the name of charity.

The 44 year old British heartthrob actor, famous for his role in ‘Luther’ and the long-time favourite to be the next James Bond star, is raising money for the charity W.E. Can Lead, which “helps schoolgirls in Sierra Leone become a new generation of dynamic female leaders”.

Idris Elba is putting himself forward as a Valentine's Day raffle prize

Posting a hilarious video via his Twitter account on Wednesday (January 11th) that has already generated over three million views, Elba is sitting in front of a period fireplace and explains what date night with him would be like, saying the evening would begin with “a few cocktails or champagne”.

“Once we're feeling comfortable we can order whatever your heart desires,” says the star. “Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu. That's an African dish, and you pound the yams. And you know what? I'll let you pound my yams.”

“For dessert, you can have whatever you want… And I mean whatever you want,” he says later, in lines that he must have had to record more than once to stop himself from laughing.

“Join Idris Elba for some quality time over the most delicious meal of your life,” the website Omaze, advertising the date, says. “Feel all the feelings that go along with being Idris’ Valentine (it won’t actually be Valentine’s Day, but Idris will make you feel like it is). Get flown out and put up in a 4-star hotel.”

Will YOU be my Valentine? I promise, you can order whatever your heart desires. All for a good cause. To #WIN... https://t.co/6WN0OECPUt pic.twitter.com/YFlPI3djKt — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 11, 2017

The actor is currently single, having separated from Naiyana Garth, his partner of three years and the mother of his son Winston, in 2016. Donations begin at $10, which pays for 100 entries to win the date.

Social media predictably went into meltdown and some of the options have already sold out in under 24 hours, so if anybody fancies their chances, get moving now!

