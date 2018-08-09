Having kicked the discussions over the next James Bond into the long grass by having Daniel Craig back for one last film, the film’s bosses have reportedly decided that the path will be clear for a black actor to portray 007 next.

After Spectre in 2015, a recurrent theme in the entertainment news sections across the internet was speculation on who’ll take over the role after Craig, who had previously declared that the film would be his last. Idris Elba, star of ‘Luther’, was one of the front-runners, alongside the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Tom Hardy, but Craig last year signed up for one more film and the question became moot once again.

Now, however, a report by the Daily Star indicates that director Antoine Fuqua revealed what happened when he had a recent discussion with Barbara Broccoli, claiming she said “it is time” for a non-white actor to play James Bond.

Furthermore, he apparently discussed the identity of that successor, and he believes that the move “will happen eventually” and that Elba is the person they were talking about.

“Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that,” Fuqua is quoted as saying.

Danny Boyle was last year named as the director for the upcoming 25th James Bond movie, with Daniel Craig returning for a fifth and final outing as the suave British spy. Work has already apparently started on the script, with Boyle’s Trainspotting colleague John Hodge taking control.

Eon heads Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli called Boyle “exceptionally talented” in a statement, while distributor MGM said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring the next 007 adventure to the big screen, uniting the incomparable Daniel Craig with the extraordinary vision of Danny Boyle.”

The film, as yet untitled, is set for release on October 25th, 2019.

