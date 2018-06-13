Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' book series is one of the most popular franchises the author has put together. Unfortunately, when the story made the move to the big screen last year, with Idris Elba in the leading role of The Gunslinger, starring opposite Matthew McConaughey's Villainous Man in Black, it flopped in the box office and was panned by critics and wider viewing audiences alike.

Idris Elba starred as The Gunslinger in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower'

What's really interesting for those who love the novels however, is the fact that a television series was being worked on before the film was released. Currently in development behind-the-scenes at Amazon, there hasn't been much news as to whether or not the show would indeed go ahead, or if it had been shelved for the foreseeable future.

Now, some more light has been shed on the entire situation, and we may be seeing the return of The Gunslinger to screens before too long after all!

Speaking with Deadline, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke explained of the 'Dark Tower' series currently in development at the company: "Those are scripts that I haven’t gotten yet. I’ll be seeing those, that material, in the coming weeks. None of those things are dead. They’re very much alive."

Assumptions made by fans, and a suggestion made by King himself, is that the whole series would serve as a reboot for the 'Dark Tower' universe. The film didn't make the best impression, so exactly why those working on the show would want to make a connection to it is beyond consideration.

Still, the lure of getting Elba on board may prove to be too much for showrunners, if the actor himself would indeed want to get involved. We'll be keeping a close eye on this one!

More: Stephen King Explains Why He Thinks 'The Dark Tower' Movie Flopped

We'll bring you more news on Amazon's potential 'The Dark Tower' TV series as and when we get it.