They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
Post-punk quintet Idles are set to release their second studio album 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' later this Summer, and to celebrate the imminent project they have dropped a new video and announced their first ever world tour which includes their first headline London show.
Idles live 2018
The Bristol five-piece unveil their sophomore record just a year and a half following their full-length debut 'Brutalism'. They've just signed with Partisan Records, and are preparing to embark on a sprawling world tour entitled 'Tour Of Joy'.
The video for their new song 'Danny Nedelko' is a black and white affair which sees them mixing with various members of the public. Only recently they dropped first single 'Colossus'.
'This album is an attempt to be vulnerable to our audience and to encourage vulnerability; a brave naked smile in this sh***y new world', frontman Joe Talbot said in a statement. 'We have stripped back the songs and lyrics to our bare flesh to allow each other to breathe, to celebrate our differences, and act as an ode to communities and the individuals that forge them. Because without our community, we'd be nothing.'
Idles released their first EP 'Welcome' in 2012, followed by 2014's 'Meat'. The last year has certainly been a whirlwind for them; they supported The Maccabees in London on their farewell tour, plus the Foo Fighters on their 10th Birthday O2 Arena show.
Their first world tour kicks off at Tokyo's Daikanyama Unit on September 11th, and takes them across North America and Europe, finishing up in Toulouse, France on December 1st. There are also a number of UK dates in October, including their first London headline date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 18th.
'Joy as an Act of Resistance' on August 31st 2018 through Partisan Records. Tickets for their Tour of Joy go on sale on Friday (June 8th).
Tour Dates:
11 Sept - Tokyo, JP - Daikanyama Unit
14 Sept - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
15 Sept - Fort Wayne, IN Middle Waves Music Festival
16 Sept - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
17 Sept - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
18 Sept - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmont
20 Sept - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
22 Sept - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
24 Sept - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
25 Sept - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
27 Sept - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
28 Sept - Nashville, TN - The High Watt
29 Sept - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room
01 Oct - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
04 Oct - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
05 Oct - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
06 Oct - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern
08 Oct - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
10 Oct - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
16 Oct - Bristol, UK - SWX
18 Oct - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
19 Oct - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
20 Oct - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC
23 Oct - Newcastle, UK - Riverside
24 Oct - Leeds, UK - Leeds University Stylus
25 Oct - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
26 Oct - Birmingham, UK - Institute
27 Oct - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
29 Oct - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy
30 Oct - Lille, FR - L'Aeronef
01 Nov - Brussels, BE - Botanique
02 Nov - Leffinge, NL - De Zwerver
03 Nov - Dusseldorf, DE - zakk
04 Nov - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
06 Nov - Groningen, NL - VERA
08 Nov - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
09 Nov - Hamburg, DE - Knust
10 Nov - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz
11 Nov - Berlin, DE - SO36
13 Nov - Prague, CZ - Futurum
14 Nov - Vienna, AT - Flex Cafe
16 Nov - Munich, DE - Ampere
17 Nov - St. Gallen, CH - Palace
18 Nov - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn
19 Nov - Zurich, CH - Mascotte
20 Nov - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
22 Nov - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia
23 Nov - Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne
24 Nov - Bordeaux, FR - Rock School Barbey
26 Nov - Porto, PT - Hard Club
27 Nov - Lisbon, PT - Lisboa ao Vivo
29 Nov - Madrid, ES - Moby Dick
30 Nov - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz
01 Dec - Toulouse, FR - Connexion Live