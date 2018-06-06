Post-punk quintet Idles are set to release their second studio album 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' later this Summer, and to celebrate the imminent project they have dropped a new video and announced their first ever world tour which includes their first headline London show.

Idles live 2018

The Bristol five-piece unveil their sophomore record just a year and a half following their full-length debut 'Brutalism'. They've just signed with Partisan Records, and are preparing to embark on a sprawling world tour entitled 'Tour Of Joy'.

The video for their new song 'Danny Nedelko' is a black and white affair which sees them mixing with various members of the public. Only recently they dropped first single 'Colossus'.

'This album is an attempt to be vulnerable to our audience and to encourage vulnerability; a brave naked smile in this sh***y new world', frontman Joe Talbot said in a statement. 'We have stripped back the songs and lyrics to our bare flesh to allow each other to breathe, to celebrate our differences, and act as an ode to communities and the individuals that forge them. Because without our community, we'd be nothing.'

Idles released their first EP 'Welcome' in 2012, followed by 2014's 'Meat'. The last year has certainly been a whirlwind for them; they supported The Maccabees in London on their farewell tour, plus the Foo Fighters on their 10th Birthday O2 Arena show.

Their first world tour kicks off at Tokyo's Daikanyama Unit on September 11th, and takes them across North America and Europe, finishing up in Toulouse, France on December 1st. There are also a number of UK dates in October, including their first London headline date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 18th.

'Joy as an Act of Resistance' on August 31st 2018 through Partisan Records. Tickets for their Tour of Joy go on sale on Friday (June 8th).

Tour Dates:

11 Sept - Tokyo, JP - Daikanyama Unit

14 Sept - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

15 Sept - Fort Wayne, IN Middle Waves Music Festival

16 Sept - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

17 Sept - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

18 Sept - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmont

20 Sept - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

22 Sept - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

24 Sept - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

25 Sept - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

27 Sept - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

28 Sept - Nashville, TN - The High Watt

29 Sept - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

01 Oct - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

04 Oct - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

05 Oct - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

06 Oct - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

08 Oct - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

10 Oct - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

16 Oct - Bristol, UK - SWX

18 Oct - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 Oct - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

20 Oct - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC

23 Oct - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

24 Oct - Leeds, UK - Leeds University Stylus

25 Oct - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

26 Oct - Birmingham, UK - Institute

27 Oct - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

29 Oct - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

30 Oct - Lille, FR - L'Aeronef

01 Nov - Brussels, BE - Botanique

02 Nov - Leffinge, NL - De Zwerver

03 Nov - Dusseldorf, DE - zakk

04 Nov - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

06 Nov - Groningen, NL - VERA

08 Nov - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

09 Nov - Hamburg, DE - Knust

10 Nov - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

11 Nov - Berlin, DE - SO36

13 Nov - Prague, CZ - Futurum

14 Nov - Vienna, AT - Flex Cafe

16 Nov - Munich, DE - Ampere

17 Nov - St. Gallen, CH - Palace

18 Nov - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn

19 Nov - Zurich, CH - Mascotte

20 Nov - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

22 Nov - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

23 Nov - Lyon, FR - Epicerie Moderne

24 Nov - Bordeaux, FR - Rock School Barbey

26 Nov - Porto, PT - Hard Club

27 Nov - Lisbon, PT - Lisboa ao Vivo

29 Nov - Madrid, ES - Moby Dick

30 Nov - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

01 Dec - Toulouse, FR - Connexion Live