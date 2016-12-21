Artist:
Song title: Baby It's Cold Outside (with Michael Bublé)
Time: 04.04min
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Holiday
Label: Warner Bros.

'Baby It's Cold Outside' - and I mean Frozen! Idina Menzel recorded the classic Christmas anthem in a duet with Michael Buble. And the video is just adorable! The song features on Menzel's festive collection 'Holiday Wishes'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Idina Menzel - on Recording If/Then

Idina Menzel - on If/Then

Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell -...

Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé -...

Idina Menzel - You Learn to...

Idina Menzel - Let It Go...

Idina Menzel - Let It Go...

Idina Menzel - Let It Go...

Idina Menzel - Let It Go...

Idina Menzel - Let It Go...