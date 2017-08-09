Idina Menzel is just the best - as two children from Dallas found out when they went to see her live in concert last month and ended up being called on stage to sing 'Let It Go' from 'Frozen'. Literally every Disney fan's dream, and this boy certainly has a bright future ahead of him.

Idina Menzel performing in Manchester

The 46-year-old Broadway superstar and Academy Award winner was performing at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas on July 30th as part of her 2017 World Tour and obviously wound up singing 'Let It Go'. Afterwards, she decided to get some kids from the audience up on stage and there she discovered an 11-year-old ball of sass named Luke Chacko.

'Oh, I love when the dudes come up', Idina said. 'Do you even know what song this is?'

Luke had the perfect response to her blatantly sexist remark and clapped back: ''Let It Go' obviously. What kind of question is that?' Idina went on to excuse herself and explain that most little boys want to sing 'Can't Stop the Feeling' from 'Trolls'.

'Heck to the no', the little star replied. 'I'm offended!' He proceeded to sing the chorus of 'Let It Go' and absolutely wowed both Idina and the audience with his amazingly polished vocal ability. The singer even asked him to do it again, to which he obliged with an even more impressive refrain.

'Can you all just shut up for a minute and let him sing it again?' Idina told the crowd. 'Because you're not hearing all of the subtleties because you're screaming - and that's OK - but now do it again!'

Idina certainly seemed stunned that she manage to discover such a talent, and insisted that they'd 'have to talk about that later'. She even suggested that it was even better than her own version, which some people would certainly agree to.