When 11.05.2015
Rap legend Ice T, who stars in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit', was spotted arriving on the red carpet at the 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation held at Radio City Music Hall in New York alongside his curvaceous wife Coco Austin.
Also from the show was Mariska Hargitay and creator Dick Wolf. Other guests included 'Heartbreaker' stars Melissa George, Dave Annable and Dr. Kathy Magliato on whom the series is based; 'The Night Shift' actors Scott Wolf, Freddy Rodríguez, Jill Flint, Eoin Macken; Jenna Fischer and Mathew Baynton from 'Apocalypse Slough'; 'The Carmichael Show' stars Loretta Devine, David Alan Grier, Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel Howery and Amber Stevens West; 'America's Got Talent' judge Melanie Brown; and Tone Bell of 'Bad Judge'. Also making star appearances were funny guy Neil Patrick Harris from 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Saved By The Bell' veteran Mark-Paul Gosselaar.
