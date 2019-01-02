He released his tenth studio album 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'. The album marks his first in eight years, and is at least three years belated.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
This biopic gallops through the career of groundbreaking gangsta rappers N.W.A, working its way through...
'Straight Outta Compton' is the upcoming biopic of break-out rap collective the NWA, co-produced by...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Manolo has a lot of pressure forced upon him from his family regarding his future,...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
In Mexico, two best friends Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) fall in love...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
There's a decent premise to this action-comedy, but the filmmakers can't be bothered to put...