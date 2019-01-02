Artist:
Song title: That New Funkadelic
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

He released his tenth studio album 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'. The album marks his first in eight years, and is at least three years belated.

