Though 'The Vampire Diaries' came to an end a year ago, Ian Somerhalder doesn't look set to give away the fangs just yet, as he's now signed up for a brand new bloodsucking show that's set to come to Netflix in the near future. Based on the IDW graphic novel by Jonathan Maberry of the same name, 'V-Wars' will see Somerhalder step into the lead role of Dr. Luther Swann; a man who's looking for answers as to why so many have been transformed by a vampiric disease.

So, whilst Somerhalder may not actually be taking on the role of a vampire himself, he's certainly going to be a big part of the action that goes down in the series. His story will see him race against time as his best friend Michael Fayne turns into a villainous being that feeds on other humans.

Doing his all to understand what's happening, he'll be forced to go to extreme lengths to get to where he needs to be, all whilst his friend is making a bid to become a powerful leader of other humans who have been affected by the disease that's taken over his mind and body.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, those working on the series commented: "We could not have dreamed of a better choice than Ian Somerhalder to bring his keen understanding of this genre from his years of starring in 'The Vampire Diaries' to lead the cast of V-Wars as Dr. Luther Swann and to be a creative force on this series, as well as to serve as a director this season. We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring the multifaceted world that Jonathan Maberry created to audiences worldwide."

'V-Wars' has been a work in progress for some time, so it's exciting to see the project finally get off the ground. Exactly when it comes to Netflix remains to be seen, but we imagine that it won't take too long with announcements like this hitting the headlines!

We'll bring you more news on Netflix's upcoming series 'V-Wars' as and when we get it.