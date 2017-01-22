The placard held by actor Ian McKellen as he joined the Women’s March in London has been declared the best sign of the day by the internet.

The sign featured a picture of McKellen’s pal Patrick Stewart as ‘Star Trek’s’ Captain Picard facepalming, and pretty much summed up many people’s feelings of frustration and anger towards the Trump presidency.

The Women’s March in London was the longest I have been on. See the rest of my message attached. pic.twitter.com/q7QC4Jvg0S — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 22, 2017

McKellen shared an image of himself holding the sign on Twitter alongside a message about his feelings towards the new US President. “President Breaking Wind has impacted us all; and personally,” he wrote.

“Some like him, think they can identify with him, believe him because they’ve seen him on television perhaps and think the billionaire and his billionaire team are truly friends.

“The rest of us, including the majority of voters in USA, see through the charade: after all, the schtick is not exactly subtle. But he’s riled us, got under our skin, making us angry and despairing that he should have got through to the final of his show and turned democracy into a tv/twitter spectacular.”

McKellen then referenced the removal of the LGBT page on the White House website, which happened as soon as Trump was sworn in as President on Friday. “What will happen? No doubt his believers will be soon disillusioned,” McKellen continued.

"The rest of us cannot let him reign unchallenged. The Marches worldwide were a good beginning. Some who fear him say ‘give the man a chance.’ OK — he’s started by removing LGBTQ people, climate change, and state funding of the arts from POTUS’s website. He’s had his chance.”

The Lord of the Rings star added that the Women’s March in London was the longest he’d ever been on and said the sign featuring Stewart was not his own, but rather one he had found at the end of the march.