Earlier this year, Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios confirmed that they were working together on bringing a 'Lord of the Rings' television series to fans, 14 years after the original film trilogy (based on J.R.R. Tolkein's books of the same name) concluded on the big screen.

Ian McKellen seems ready to take on Gandalf all over again

The 'Hobbit' film trilogy followed, based again on J.R.R. Tolkein's work 'The Hobbit', but since that all came to an end, other than in the world of video games, 'LOTR' fans thought the franchise had seen its final days on screen.

That turned out to not be the case, and while we think the same story will be rehashed in the television show with all new actors, that's not what one of the original stars in particular would like to see.

Speaking on Graham Norton's Radio 2 Show, McKellen spoke about the television series that's in development and the prospect of somebody else playing the character he made famous in the world of movies.

He said: "What do you mean, another Gandalf? I haven’t said yes because I haven’t been asked. But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7,000 years old, so I’m not too old."

At 78-year-old, many still see McKellen as in the prime of his career, working in a variety of different realms and still easily able to pick back up the role of Gandalf. His point about the character's age is a hugely relevant one to the casting of Gandalf, and so we see no reason at all in why he shouldn't make a return, even if this is a reboot of the entire 'LOTR' story!

For now though, we'll have to keep an out for news regarding casting and the like, as nothing has yet been set in stone. This one's going to be a very interesting project indeed...

We'll bring you more on Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV series as and when we get it.