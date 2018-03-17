Hit HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' - based on the incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice & Fire' by George R. R. Martin - will be coming to a close with its eighth season, with just six episodes left to go. Inspiring millions of viewers with its compelling storylines and roster of characters, it's became a pop culture phenomenon, and one of the most beloved television shows of all time.

Iain Glen stars as Ser Jorah Mormont in HBO fantasy series 'Game Of Thrones'

There are some major players still fighting it out to control the Seven Kingdoms and end up sat on the Iron Throne in the series, but when season 7 came to an end last year, the problem with the Night King and his White Walker army was one that took precedence. Now forced to align with enemies to tackle the zombie threat, it's going to be interesting to see where the chips fall when all is said and done.

One man who's been with the show since the very beginning, and survived despite some close brushes with death, is Ser Jorah Mormont. Played by Scottish star Iain Glen, he's somebody who's worked alongside Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in her bid to claim ultimate control. Now, Glen is opening up about his thoughts surrounding the impending series finale.

Asked if the show ends in a way that will impress audiences, the actor told Indian Express: "Yes, I hope. I can’t tell, but I am one of the few people who has read the script and I know the ending and what happens. When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant. I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes. I felt (it was the) conclusion."

Glen did add however that there may still be those left feeling cold when all is said and done: "You know with something this big like 'Game of Thrones', you cannot please everyone. All I can say is that we will be doing what we have done before, and the writers have written great episodes. They have had a great strike rate up to now, and I am sure that will continue."

Reports recently claimed that the table read for the final episode saw the entire cast give a 15-minute standing ovation to the cast and crew who worked on making the series so huge. It's clearly something that has impressed all of those involved in the creation of the episode, so let's hope the reaction from the viewing public is something similar. 2019 can't come soon enough!

More: Kit Harington Confirms He Won't Be Involved In Any 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoffs

'Game Of Thrones' will conclude with its eighth season, which is expected to air on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2019.