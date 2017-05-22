Returning later than usual to the small screen this year, the seventh season of fantasy HBO series 'Game of Thrones' - based on George R R Martin's incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' - is set to bring seven episodes to fans in the series' penultimate season. With such an array of characters still involved and a flurry of storylines to wrap up before the next 13 episodes (the series' final expected run) come to their conclusion, talk is of course turning to who's going to survive the no-holds-barred game.

Iain Glen will return to 'Game of Thrones' as Ser Jorah Mormont

One of those characters is Ser Jorah Mormont, played by 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' actor Iain Glen. Having stood by Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) side for some time, he was last season sent away by his queen when she discovered he was suffering from greyscale disease. Whether or not he'll find a cure from the sickness and return to Daenerys' side remains to be seen.

Though many secrets are being kept, Glen decided to tease the upcoming seventh season and what we should expect from Jorah, and it would seem he's a huge fan of what's to come.

"I wrote to [showrunners] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they've ever written," the actor explained to EW. "The story is going toward a conclusion. There's no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and the relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game."

Later chatting about where his character's journey could be going next and what he wants from the future, he added: "My feeling is Jorah would die a happy man if he could get forgiveness from Daenerys. He's been in that mental territory half his life. He's always been willing to sacrifice his life for her. His loss of life is not as big for him as seeking her redemption."

Whilst we know Jorah has always been besotted with Daenerys, he has been batted away by the queen on more than one occasion. She may insist that he has to be by her side when and if she takes the Seven Kingdoms, but that will most likely be as a close friend and advisor than anything romantic, as Jorah would like.

'Game of Thrones' returns for its seventh season July 16 on HBO in the US, and July 17 on Sky Atlantic in the UK.