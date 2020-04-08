Hulk Hogan has suggested the world doesn't ''need a vaccine'' because COVID-19 is a sign from God.

The WWE legend has taken to social media to comment on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and he insisted people need to focus on faith rather than material things.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Maybe we don't need a vaccine.

''Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.''

The 66-year-old star claimed people were worshipping false idols - referring to athletes, actors and musicians - and insisted God brought on the virus to change people's attitude.

Imagining what God would say, Hulk - whose real name is Terry Bollea - added: ''You want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums.

''You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centres. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters.

''You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church.

''If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hogan recently reached a settlement with Cox Radio over his sex tape after nearly four years.

The professional wrestler was suing the outfit for $110 million but they have now reached a ''confidential'' settlement, court documents filed in Pinellas County, Florida last month have revealed.

A court order which said the defendants are prohibited from ''possessing'' and ''publishing'' video or audio content of Hogan ''naked,'' ''having sex'' and/or having ''private conversations in a private bedroom'' and was signed by radio personality Matthew Christian Lloyd, his ex-wife Tasha Nicole Carrega, attorney Keith M. Davidson, and the Keith David & Associates firm.