Movie producer Hutch Parker is laying some rumours to rest.
Now that we've seen Hugh Jackman's final outing as 'X-Men' mutant Wolverine in R-rated flick 'Logan', talk is of course turning to whether Fox will be looking to recast the role and slip somebody else into the shoes of the clawed superhero. He is after all a character that has brought in some mega big bucks at the box office, with March's 'Logan' enjoying $681 in worldwide takings alone following its release.
Hugh Jackman took the titular role in his final 'X-Men' flick, 'Logan'
With the film set for release on Blu-ray next week, those involved with the Wolverine character are doing promotional chats once more, and movie producer Hutch Parker who's worked with the 'X-Men' franchise for some time had something to say about those recasting rumours.
Speaking with Screen Rant earlier this week, 'X-Men' and 'Logan' movie producer Hutch Parker explained: “I think for the moment our focus really is on other characters. I think there’s a part for all of us that feels like Logan, as played by Hugh, is the definitive performance of that character. And I think we’re all a little hesitant at the idea of rebooting it in any way. So, for the moment we’re going to look at – there’s so much else explore in the [X-Men] Universe and to play with. Particularly now as we’ve seen such bold tonal choices being made, I think that opens up the landscape as well, to seeing other genres living kind of fully within the comic book genre. And you saw that with Guardians of the Galaxy, I believe [it] is an exceptional example of that. Obviously Deadpool and Logan now, but I think there’ll be more to come.”
It's good to hear that the big wigs aren't rushing to replace Jackman as soon as he leaves the franchise. The character should now be given some time to rest and breathe before conversation ever turns to bringing him back with a different talent in his shoes. Jackman left a mark on the 'X-Men' series that for many will be untouchable, so retiring Wolverine - at least for the time being - whilst focusing on the countless other entertaining mutants that make up this world surely has to be the right decision.
More: Russell Crowe Explains Decision To Turn Down Role As Wolverine
That's not to say the Wolverine character can't return at some point down the road. Rather that, for now, he's better left alone.
