Hugh Jackman has thanked his wife for ''loving him with a passion he didn't know existed'' and ''believing in him'' even when he didn't believe in himself.
Hugh Jackman has thanked his wife for ''believing in him'' when he didn't even believe in himself.
The 'Greatest Showman' star paid tribute to Deborra-lee Furness as he collected the Kirk Douglas Award at the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta, California.
Speaking at the ceremony on Monday (19.11.18), he said: ''Life actually happens in between that. Life happens when the camera is not going. You believed in me when I couldn't. You've loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn't even know existed - and I don't think I felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you.''
Meanwhile, Hugh previously revealed his love for his wife ''only gets deeper''.
Sharing a touching message to mark their wedding anniversary, Hugh wrote on Instagram: ''I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives.
''Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world. (sic)''
And the 50-year-old actor makes a heartfelt gesture for his wife every time he's up on stage as he wants her to know how special she is to him.
He added: ''Every time I go out on stage, if I go to an awards ceremony, or if I present the Oscars, I put my hand on my heart and I look for her in the crowd. That's my way of thanking her because for me, that's what really matters.''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...