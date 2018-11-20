Hugh Jackman has thanked his wife for ''believing in him'' when he didn't even believe in himself.

The 'Greatest Showman' star paid tribute to Deborra-lee Furness as he collected the Kirk Douglas Award at the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta, California.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday (19.11.18), he said: ''Life actually happens in between that. Life happens when the camera is not going. You believed in me when I couldn't. You've loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn't even know existed - and I don't think I felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you.''

Meanwhile, Hugh previously revealed his love for his wife ''only gets deeper''.

Sharing a touching message to mark their wedding anniversary, Hugh wrote on Instagram: ''I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives.

''Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world. (sic)''

And the 50-year-old actor makes a heartfelt gesture for his wife every time he's up on stage as he wants her to know how special she is to him.

He added: ''Every time I go out on stage, if I go to an awards ceremony, or if I present the Oscars, I put my hand on my heart and I look for her in the crowd. That's my way of thanking her because for me, that's what really matters.''