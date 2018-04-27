American film fans are being given the chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in London’s Notting Hill as a charity prize.

Broadcaster Emma Freud – the wife of Notting Hill’s director Richard Curtis – announced the competition on Twitter as part of Red Nose Day USA. Getting together with Omaze, the winner of the competition will be flown to London to meet Curtis, who wrote and directed the 1999 romantic comedy.

They’ll then be given a tour of the film’s various locations, including Portobello Road Market and William Thacker’s bookshop, before having a picnic lunch with the film’s main star, Hugh Grant, in a park in Notting Hill itself.

Furthermore, the winner will get to stay at the notoriously upmarket Ritz hotel, the same location at which Julia Roberts’ character Anna Scott stayed in the film.

Lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill is the grand prize on offer for Red Nose Day USA

Unfortunately, British fans won’t be allowed to enter – you must be an American resident in order to compete.

Debuting in the summer of 1999, Notting Hill was a massive trans-Atlantic hit and grossed nearly $364 million worldwide.

Red Nose Day was a British initiative that started in 1988 and occurs every two years, and has raised over $1 billion globally. Red Nose Day USA was launched in 2015 and runs annually, and this year is held on May 24th.

For the British edition of Red Nose Day in March 2017, Curtis developed a 15-minute special sequel to Love Actually, his 2003 rom-com that ran on similar lines to Notting Hill and which brought the vast majority of the movie’s stellar cast to catch up with the various storylines 14 years on.

