The perpetually single actor is tying the knot with the mother of three of his five children, Anna Eberstein
Long time singleton, Hugh Grant, is getting married for the first time at age 57. The actor is to wed the mother of three of his five children, Swedish TV producer, Anna Eberstein.
Hugh Grant and long-term girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, are to tie the knot
Grant is regarded as the epitome of Britishness largely as a result of the posh and bumbling male characters he has played over the course of his long-term career.
He has starred in classic British-led films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and About a Boy.
He also took central roles in Bridget Jones’ Diary - led by American actress Renee Zellweger who adopted an English accent for the piece - and Notting Hill in which he starred opposite American bigwig, Julia Roberts.
The news of his upcoming nuptials was revealed after a photograph of the couple's wedding banns appeared in a number of newspapers.
Grant, 57, has five children in total - all arriving within the space of seven years.
In 2011 it was announced that London receptionist Tinglan Hong, 37, was pregnant with the star’s first child. Their daughter Tabitha was born in September of that year.
In a statement, his publicist said that Grant and Hong were no longer together and the duo had had a "fleeting affair".
A year later, in September 2012, Grant welcomed his second child, a son named John, with Eberstein, 39.
Just three months after the birth of John, Hong gave birth to Grant's second child with her (third overall) - a boy called Felix - which suggests both she and Eberstein were pregnant at the same time.
At that time Grant took to Twitter, posting: "Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum."
Then, in December 2015, it was revealed Eberstein and Grant had had another child, a daughter and in March this year, Grant's ex-girlfriend Liz Hurley - who he dated for 13 years from 1997 and remains good friends with - revealed Grant and Eberstein had recently welcomed a third child. The sex remains unknown.
Grant is currently starring in the new BBC drama A Very English Scandal, playing disgraced MP Jeremy Thorpe.
