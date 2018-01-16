It's true that Hugh Grant has divided opinion since he became an international star in the 90s, but it wasn't just audiences who he sometimes failed to impress; according to him, Robert Downey Jr., his co-star on the movie 'Restoration', really didn't have much time for the Brit back then.

The 57-year-old used to hit headlines all the time for controversial reasons relating to his personal life, which largely coloured the public's perception of him. But even those who acted with him had their reservations about the star - notably Robert Downey Jr. with whom he starred on 1995's 'Restoration'.

'He hated me. He took one look at me and wanted to kill me', Hugh told People in an interview. 'I don't know [why]. I was so hurt.'

However, more than 20 years on, the 'Avengers' star has reached out to his former nemesis to offer the hand of friendship to Hugh via social media. It's safe to say that Hugh was delighted with his suggestion to 'bury the hatchet'.

'A lot has happened over two decades!' Robert wrote on Twitter. 'I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist and voice against violations of privacy. Let's break bread together soon.'

Hugh responded with his usual humour: 'Thanks, Robert Downey Jr. Nice way to kick off the year. And yes, if you're in London come by and break bread. Won't be easy as my 5-year-old bakes it, but you seem strong. Respect.'

The actor is currently up for a BAFTA in the Best Supporting Actor category for his villainous role in 'Paddington 2'. He has also been shooting for the upcoming TV movie 'A Very English Scandal'; a biopic thriller about politician Jeremy Thorpe co-starring Ben Whishaw.

Robert, meanwhile, has been filming for 2019's Avengers movie, with 'Avengers: Infinity War' coming in May 2018. He will also star in Jamie Foxx's comedy 'All-Star Weekend', 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle', 'Sherlock Holmes 3' and a biopic about John Brinkley with Richard Linklater at the helm.