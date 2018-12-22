The 58-year-old actor played the Prime Minister in the Richard Curtis directed movie which often tops the Best Christmas Film charts
It regularly features in the top five best Christmas movie lists and has everything - from heartbreak, to young love, to an old man aiming for Christmas number one with a very dodgy song. But one of the main characters of Love Actually simply can’t understand its popularity.
Hugh Grant can't understand why Love Actually remains one of Britain's most-loved films
Hugh Grant - who played the Prime Minister in the hit film which came out 15 years ago - remains bemused by the fuss the movie makes on an annual basis and hates that, now legendary, dance his character had to complete to Girls Aloud song, Jump.
The 58-year-old actor, who enjoyed success with BBC TV drama, A Very English Scandal this year, said it's 'nice' the 2003 ensemble romantic comedy is still screened over the festive season but he's amazed it's so well-loved.
He said: "I don't know why 'Love Actually' is still so popular. Everyone watches it at Christmas, which is nice... Do I remember anything from filming?
"I mean, there was the horror of that scene where I had to dance around...
"I suspect that was the most excruciating scene ever committed. It wasn't easy for an Englishman in his 40s to do at 7 in the morning, stone-cold sober."
Written and directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually had an all-star cast including Emma Thompson, Keira Knightly, Rowan Atkinson, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Martine McCutcheon - who play Grant’s love interest in the film.
In 2016, Martine admitted that she fancied her co-star, as she said during her debut as a Loose Women panellist: "I love my Hugh. He could be ten stone bigger than that and I still wouldn't kick him out of bed. I think he looks absolutely amazing."
Speaking about her co-star, the actress explained: "He was genuinely such a lovely man, grumpy in the morning until he had his cup of tea and then he is absolutely fabulous!
"He made me feel so comfortable because the whole time with Love Actually I couldn't believe I was there with these massive stars and he made me feel like I belonged."
