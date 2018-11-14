Having remained childfree for 51 years, British actor Hugh Grant has caught up in earnest in the intervening seven and is now a father to five children - and has described his family life as 'chaotic'. Giving a rare insight into his new life as dad of many, Grant revealed he sees fellow A-Lister, actress Penelope Cruz, at playgroup where their children 'try to kill each other'.

Hugh Grant is friends with Penelope Cruz at the playground

Speaking during the promotional tour of A Very English Scandal, the 58-year-old described a life very far removed from that of his childfree bachelor days.

While not detailing which of his kids attend the playgroup, Grant - who shares three of his five children with new wife Anna Eberstein, 39 - spoke about his chats with Penelope, 44, who is mother to Leo, seven, and Luna, five.

He said: "We have a chat while our children kill each other. She’s lovely. Yeah, I’d be absolutely delighted to do anything with her."

On the idea of the children following him in acting, he said: "[My kids heading into acting] has crossed my mind but thankfully, I've been to see them in their school plays and they're utterly talentless so I don't think that problem will arise!"

Grant has kept details of his children closely guarded; however, it is known he had a daughter, Tabitha, with Tinglan Hong in September 2011 during what was describe as a 'fleeting affair'.

In September 2012, Grant had a second child, John Mungo Grant, with Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein before reuniting with Hong who gave birth to Felix Grant in 2013.

He and Eberstein then had a second child, Grant's fourth, in December 2015 and in early 2018, their third child together was born and revealed after the actor's former girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, told the media.

Speaking about his unusual family dynamic, the Paddington actor said: "I have five small children and life is total chaos. I've always said yes to writing or directing a project but part of my problem now is that I just lack time."