Artist:
Song title: Movement
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Indie

It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement' along with a video starring dancer Sergei Polunin. In September, he dropped his fourth EP 'Nina Cried Power' featuring the title single with Mavis Staples.

