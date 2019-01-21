Artist:
Song title: Almost (Sweet Music)
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

With his second album 'Wasteland, Baby!' set to be released on March 1st through Rubyworks and Island Records, Hozier unveils a teaser in the form of second track 'Almost (Sweet Music)'. All pre-orders of the album include a free download of this epic tune. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Hozier - Almost (Sweet Music) Audio

Hozier - Movement Video

Hozier - Better Love Video

Hozier - Lay Me Down (Sam...

Hozier - Mój Pierwszy Raz w...

Hozier - Red Carpet Interview (2015...

Hozier - Hozier (Album Sampler)

Hozier - Someone New (Behind the...

Hozier & Annie Lennox - Take...

Hozier - Interview about writing Take...