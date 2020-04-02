Howie Mandel is among a number stars lending his voice to new animated film 'Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk'.

According to Deadline, the 'America's Got Talent' judge will be joined in the project by Luis Guzman, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson.

The group will join the previously announced voice cast members Nick Cannon, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Coolidge and Kenan Thompson.

A synopsis for the film reads: ''Set in NYC, the plot follows Pierre, born as a product of forbidden love between a hawk and a pigeon, who is rejected by both the pigeon and hawk communities.

''Dejected and confused, Pierre sets out on a mission to find out where he belongs.

''During his adventure, he unites with a band of unlikely friends including a bear that has recently escaped from the Central Park Zoo, an owl whose genius is outweighed only by his madness, and a pair of rag tag, pop-cultured city squirrels with attitude.

''Amidst a journey of self-discovery, Pierre finds the courage to inspire animals from all backgrounds to change their ways and open their minds to a new way of thinking. It will take a hybrid bird to unite a hybrid world.''

The movie is being directed by John D. Eraklis and is currently in pre-production at Toonz Media studio in New Zealand.

Eraklis is also serving as a producer alongside Cannon's Ncredible Entertainment and Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore's Sugar Water Entertainment.

The executive producers are Michael Goldman, Trulove and Delbert Whetter.