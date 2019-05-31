Artist:
Song title: Melody of Love
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Indie-electronic band Hot Chip are set to release their first album in four years, 'A Bath Full of Ecstasy', on June 21st through Domino Records, featuring new single 'Melody of Love'. The song, with its accompanying video, follows previously released track 'Hungry Child'.

