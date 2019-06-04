The days are longer and the weather is warmer, we love a good British summer. It's a time for celebration, and to us a celebration isn't a celebration without the perfect playlist. We've amalgamated our favourite songs of the year for our perfect soundtrack to this year's warmer months.

Photo: Pixabay

Hot Chip - Melody of Love

Our soundtrack kicks off with this ambient number from London electronic five-piece Hot Chip. Taken from their forthcoming album A Bath Full of Ecstasy, Melody of Love is a wonderfully soothing anthem and we can't wait for more.

Sleater-Kinney - Hurry On Home

This sassy new single is a super-infectious return to form for all-girl rockers Sleater-Kinney, who enlisted the help of St. Vincent on production. They've recently announced a serious of Fall dates to take place across North American from October.

Tyler the Creator - Earfquake

He recently landed his well-deserved first number one with his newest album Igor and with songs like Earfquake it's very easy to see why. Funnily enough, the track was initially turned down by both Justin Bieber and Rihanna. Shows what they know...

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Country rapper Lil Nas X released his breakthrough number one single Old Town Road as part of the online Yeehaw Challenge, and now he's signed to Columbia Records with bright prospects. The song samples 34 Ghosts IV by Nine Inch Nails, and the remix featuring country legend Billy Ray Cyrus was released later.

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

After a storming success with debut album Gang Signs & Prayer from 2017, grime star Stormzy returned this year with another catchy new single entitled Vossi Bop. It marks his first UK number one and the video includes a cameo from Idris Elba.

Taylor Swift - ME! ft. Brendon Urie

Coming alongside a video featuring a continental love story and some adorable kitties, Taylor Swift and Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie teamed up for this bubblegum pop track which is set to appear on Swift's seventh studio album.

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings

Just months after Sweetener, Ariana Grande dropped her new album Thank U, Next, featuring the rather controversial 7 Rings. Interpolating My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music, it's an uplifting pop number that we still can't get enough of.

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

She's got to be our favourite new kid on the block. This American blue-eyed teen has enchanted the world with her number one debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, featuring the stunning yet dark single Bad Guy.

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

This Scottish singer-songwriter has captured our hearts with both his humour and his glorious debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which happens to actually be extremely inspired, particularly his Platinum single Someone You Loved.

Sleaford Mods - Discourse

There's something about Sleaford Mods that just has classic Britpop written all over them. Eton Alive is definitely one of our favourite albums of the year, with its pure, raw electro-punk aesthetic.

Check out our full Summer 2019 playlist below: