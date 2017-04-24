The eagerly anticipated line-up for the Festival Stage at this year's Hot 97 Summer Jam has now been announced with Young M.A, A Boogie and Dave East among the talented roster. Tickets will be available this week and are expected to sell out fast.

Young M.A will perform at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2017

Brought to you by New York radio station WQHT-FM HOT 97, Summer Jam will hit the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 11th 2017 with nine newly announced emerging hip hop artists taking over the Festival Stage for its annual showcase of the best up-and-coming rap talent. Plus, be assured that there will be plenty of surprises in store in addition to this announcement.

'HOT 97 Summer Jam is a legendary, one-of-a-kind event', Emmis New York SVP/Market Manager Charlie Morgan says. 'Each year, we host the biggest acts in music on two stages, plus have exciting experiences for our fans during the Festival Village pre-show. Add in major surprise appearances from Hip Hop's hottest artists, and you've got the best celebration of Hip Hop on the planet. The center of the Hip Hop universe is at MetLife Stadium on June 11th!'

A Boogie joins the roster for the Festival Stage

'Ooouuu' hitmaker Young M.A from Brooklyn will bring her brand of Brooklyn rhymes to the festival, representing the female half of this expansive genre. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and PnB Rock will also hit the stage, having earlier this year collaborated on the song 'Horses' with Kodak Black for 'The Fate of the Furious: The Album'.

Don Q from Highbridge The Label joins the roster alongside Dave East of Nas' label Mass Appeal Records, Lil Yachty whose set to release his debut album 'Teenage Emotions' in May and his 'Broccoli' collaborator D.R.A.M., 'Don't Run' singer Casanova from Brooklyn and 'Wait A Minute' hitmaker Phresher.

Tickets will be made available on April 28th 2017.