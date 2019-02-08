Artist:
Song title: The Third Degree
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Previously a duo, Honeyblood now comprises Stina Tweeddale on her own and she has returned with a brand new single and video, The Third Degree. She's set to drop her third album In Plain Sight on May 24, 2019 as part of her new collaboration with Marathon Artists.

