Previously a duo, Honeyblood now comprises Stina Tweeddale on her own and she has returned with a brand new single and video, The Third Degree. She's set to drop her third album In Plain Sight on May 24, 2019 as part of her new collaboration with Marathon Artists.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man drop the official video for their new song 'Giant'. The single has already reached number 5 in the UK.
People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of...