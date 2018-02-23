Holly Willoughby launched into a furious condemnation of paparazzi tactics yesterday, the day after she and a number of other female celebrities were pictured attempting to protect their modesty as they left the Brit Awards.

The 37 year old ‘This Morning’ presenter took to Instagram on Thursday (February 22nd), the day after the annual music awards bash in London, and bemoaned that “time’s apparently up” for Time’s Up, the much publicised campaign for gender equality.

“At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that comes with the #timesup campaign,” she wrote, captioning a photo montage of herself, Rita Ora, Louise Redknapp and Abbey Clancy all getting into cars and attempting to shield themselves against the intrusions of cameras held low to the floor.

This was a reference to how many celebs turning up to the BRITs wore white pins and held white roses, in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment.

“At the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts… times apparently up on #timesup,” she concluded her post.

Holly 'n' Phil at the NTAs in 2018

Willoughby attended the BRITs on Wednesday night with her ‘This Morning’ co-host Philip Schofield. The two looked like they had a brilliant evening – Schofield posted a photo of the top of his head the next morning and intimated he had a hangover, writing “Ow. Bloody ow.”

Her complaints come in the same week that campaigners have been calling on the government to legislate specifically against ‘upskirting’, after new police data showed that victims as young as 10 years old had made complaints.

