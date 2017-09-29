She’s one of the most successful women in television in 2017, but presenter Holly Willoughby has spoken about the judgement she received for her appearance early on in her career.

Currently a co-host of ITV’s ‘This Morning’ with Philip Schofield, Willoughby began her career in children’s television before landing more mainstream gigs on ‘Dancing On Ice’ and ‘The Xtra Factor’. However, she revealed that she was often judged for her looks when she was making her name back then.

Speaking during filming for ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ – the broadcast of which will go out this weekend (Saturday September 30th), Willoughby said: “I think I have it less now, I think when I started out I did because a lot of people look at the blonde hair and this and that and the other and have a massive judgement on you.

“When I first started in telly, I had a lot of negative comments about myself but then I suddenly realised I couldn’t be anyone else and actually the bits where I mess up or I’m just me seem to be the things that work. And I think when you do so much of it, you can only be you. And when you accept that then that just makes things easier.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Willoughby spoke about her ten-year marriage to husband Dan Baldwin, and their three young children – Harry, Belle and Chester. She admitted that, despite always wanting more babies, they have the perfect-sized family as it is.

“I love babies. I don’t like the thought of it ever being over,” the 36 year old said. “But I don’t think that’s a reason to have another one, if I was lucky enough to have another one.”

She continued: “Three is a really good number. I’m a working mum, I’m very busy and my children are the most important thing and I think the balance is really right. We were waiting for Chester to come along. As soon as he came along, everything felt perfect.”

