Millions of people in TV audiences have followed the highs and the lows of popular presenting duo Ant and Dec from their multiple awards wins to Ant entering rehab for a drink problem. Now, following the revealation Ant will not be back on our screens until next year, fans of the shows the pair present are glued to news about who will stand beside Dec for I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out Of Here.

Holly Willoughby is the frontrunner for the currently available, I'm A Celebrity role

If rumours are to be believed - it seems This Morning favourite, Holly Willoughby, will be stepping in Ant's shoes.

It has been suggested Holly is in 'advanced secret talks' with the ITV Australian-based jungle show.

Since Ant's announcement, there have been plenty of stars linked to the role, including bookies' favourites Caroline Flack, Davina McCall and Stephen Mulhern, but they were all ruled out by ITV chiefs. Fellow Geordie Scarlett Moffat was also rumoured for the role but she announced she would be remaining on spin-off show, Extra Camp.

The 37-year-old mum-of-four could be flying out to the bush if producers can find cover for her ITV daytime slot.

A source told The Sun: "Holly is far and away the front-runner and talks are at an advanced stage.

"Not only is she loved by ITV bosses and the nation, but she is also one of Ant's closest friends.

"Flying the flag for him in his absence means the world to her."

In a statement released at The Edinburgh International Television Festival, ITV chief Kevin Lygo told fans of the show that Ant Mcpartlin was "doing well", and explained that Dec will not be presenting the show alone.

He told the festival: "The good news is he's [Ant is] doing well he's doing everything he should be doing to get better.

"We collectively thought let's give it a good enough time off because this thing is a slow procedure so that's what we've decided to do.

"He's not going to go to the jungle but Dec is, we'll find someone to go with Dec."