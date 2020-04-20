Hilary Duff is still having weekly meetings about the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot.

The project was put on hold earlier this year, reportedly because Disney+ wanted a family-friendly programme, which both the actress and creator Terri Minsky disagreed with, but the 32-year-old star has revealed it hasn't been shelved for good.

Hilary also confirmed there were plans for ''a lot of'' familiar faces to be in the film, though she was unsure whether Yani Gellman would be back as Paolo Valisari, who betrayed Lizzie when he tried to set her up to embarrass his fellow pop star, Isabella Parigi, who was also played by the actress.

Asked if Paolo and Miranda Sanchez - Lalaine's character who appeared in the show but not the spin-off movie - would be in the reboot, Hilary told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I'm still talking to [the team] weekly, I don't know.

''They were shooting and then everything was put on hold. And we're just kind of figuring out if we can make this happen.

''But there were plans for a lot of people to be in the show. So, um, I already know some of those things but I don't know about Paolo. I think she'd probably be pretty mad to see him.''

Hilary recently urged Disney to release the reboot on Hulu, so it could have more adult themes.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I was incredibly excited to launch ''Lizzie'' on D+ and my passion remains. However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her.

''I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.

''It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/ teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable.

''It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.''