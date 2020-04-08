Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her fifth child in September.

The 36-year-old star announced the happy news she is expecting her fifth child with her husband Alec Baldwin - just months after experiencing two devastating miscarriages - and she has shared her ''excitement'' at their happy news.

She said: ''We are really excited. We just passed the mark of when we lost the last baby ... We're expecting sometime in September.''

And Hilaria held back her news this time because she wanted to be ''respectful'' of the current climate with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Extra from her home in the Hamptons, she added: ''I am usually somebody that I share really early on. This time, because it happened so soon after the last one, I had to collect my thoughts. I was feeling the ups and downs of my emotions from what had just happened. Then, all a sudden, the coronavirus [happened], and I wanted to be respectful not to turn the conversation to myself, so I was waiting and waiting.''

Hilaria announced her happy news on Instagram on Monday (06.04.20).

She wrote on the photo sharing site: ''Sound up ... I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel ... Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you ... Here we go again (sic)''

Hilaria has been open about her miscarriage, and previously admitted she cried so much that her ''eyes were nearly swollen shut'' when she found out that her baby had died four months into her pregnancy last year.

She said: ''Even though I'd had a miscarriage before, I don't think I could have fathomed how bad it could feel to have a miscarriage at 16 weeks. I had to go home and sleep with my dead baby inside of me. I felt sick, sour in my belly, and so devastated. I kept waking up and thinking it must have all been a very vivid bad dream. I cried so much that my eyes were nearly swollen shut. I didn't know the body could make so many tears. This was a pain that I had never experienced before, and it felt suffocating.''