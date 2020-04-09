Hilaria Baldwin is ''maybe'' considering having a sixth child.

The 36-year-old star - who already has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 22 months, with her husband Alec Baldwin - is expecting her fifth child but is already thinking about expanding her family even more, to make them a family of eight.

She said: ''After the last experience, I do really dream about giving her a sister at some point. And who knows? Maybe this is going to be the last baby I have and maybe there will be another; I don't really know at this point. I don't really care to plan too much anymore. A healthy baby is such a blessing.''

And Hilaria - who was understandably cautious to share her pregnancy news after suffering two devastating miscarriages - has revealed her eldest child clocked onto the news straight away.

Speaking to People, she added: ''My daughter kept on asking. She's like, 'Mommy, your belly is getting big. I think you're pregnant. And I kept on changing the subject ... Eventually when we're in quarantine, I'm like, 'Okay, I'll tell you.' And I'm like, 'You're not going to go to school because there is no school right now and telling everybody.' I didn't want to tell her and then not feeling like it was the right moment to tell everybody else.''

Meanwhile, Hilaria revealed the couple's news earlier this week.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her having a check up: ''Sound up ... I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel ... Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you ... Here we go again (sic)''