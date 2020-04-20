The final six months of House of Holland were ''difficult emotionally, physically and financially'' for founder Henry Holland.

The 36-year-old fashion designer's company - which he stepped down from earlier this year - went into administration in March and Henry has admitted that his failing business caused major ''emotional turmoil''.

Writing in British Vogue, he explained: ''The final six months in business became increasingly difficult emotionally, physically and financially, until it became apparent that the most responsible thing to do was to draw a line in the sand. The emotional turmoil of closing a business was one that was heavy to bear.''

However, now that the plug has been pulled on the business, Henry revealed he is feeling a sense of relief.

He said: ''But now, on the other side, while unemployed in the craziest economic time we've experienced in a generation, I can't help but feel a sense of relief. Relief I am no longer letting people down. Relief I am no longer pretending everything is perfect when in fact it's not. And relief most of all that I have space and time to think about what it is I want from my working life.''

And Henry admitted he has suffered from ''imposter syndrome'' throughout his career, despite the success he enjoyed with the company.

He said: ''In my entire career as a fashion designer I've fought with an imposter complex and sheer disbelief that I have been so lucky. I've tried at every step to approach it with gratitude and appreciation, because making creative ideas a reality is such a privilege. I don't wish that there was anything I had known when I started out, as I think the naivety of how we approached everything is what made it work.''

The designer is now taking some time out to decide what he wants to focus on in the future.

He said: ''What's next? I really don't know at the moment. I'm working on a lot of different projects and forcing myself to pause and think. Whatever the next chapter holds, I will never enter a job that doesn't fill me with endless joy and pride. For that I will always have House of Holland to thank.''