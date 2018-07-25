Henry Cavill thinks that now he has his "'Mission: Impossible' badge", he's all set to play James Bond.
Henry Cavill is without a doubt a fan-favourite choice to one day step into the role of James Bond. Standing alongside fellow frontrunners such as Tom Hardy and Aidan Turner, he's somebody who has not only the looks, but the acting chops to back up a claim to such an iconic character. For now however, Daniel Craig is sticking with the film franchise, and will play Bond for a fifth time in a movie being directed by Danny Boyle.
Henry Cavill thinks he's more ready than ever to play Bond
With this flick highly expected to be Craig's last as Bond, the talk surrounding who will replace him has reached an all-time high. So much so, that the A-listers themselves have been chatting about whether or not they'd take on the challenge of playing 007 if given the opportunity.
Speaking with Yahoo UK, Cavill opened up about potentially tackling the role of the world's most famous spy: "I would love to do it of course. I think Bond would be a really fun role. It’s British, it’s cool. I think that now that I have my 'Mission: Impossible' badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well... Not to say they weren’t doing real stunts I’m just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I’ve learnt on this and carry it through to a movie like Bond. I’d love to play a Brit. I don’t get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say “yes.”"
Following his work not only on the latest 'Mission: Impossible' movie, but as Superman in the Worlds of DC universe, and his own spy film 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.', Cavill looks like the perfect choice to replace Craig when his work is done.
There's no official news on who will replace Craig in the role of Bond just yet when the actor decides to give up his 007 badge, but we'll be keeping a close eye on the latest rumours to see if Cavill gets his wish.
