'Justice League' may not have been the biggest box office hit or smash with the critics, but the film is still something that makes up a huge chunk of canon within the DC Extended Universe. Behind-the-scenes, director Zack Snyder had to step down from his role halfway through the filmmaking process, paving the way for Joss Whedon to step in and eventually leading to fans petitioning for the release of a full Snyder-cut of the movie.

The 'Justice League' teamed up for the first time on the big screen

Though that doesn't look to be something that will now happen, there are still glimpses of the cast and crew working on the film from when Snyder was in charge, as part of the exclusive features on the home release of the Warner Bros. production.

One of the special featurettes sees Henry Cavill talking about making his return to the DCEU following Superman's death in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'. It's in 'Justice League', where he's reborn, in which Cavill thinks the real Superman makes his proper debut.

The actor explains: "In my opinion this is the first time we see Superman in truth. We have seen the origin story of Superman. We have seen the downfall and doubt of Superman. And finally with this rebirth, we see the true Superman. The Superman who is confident and sure, and full of hope and joy."

Superman's return is actually something cut from the cinematic release of the movie, but it will be seen in the deleted scenes section when 'Justice League' is officially released. What we did see of Clark Kent in the film however was a real redefinition of his character. He's somebody whose personality has evolved as part of his character development, and that's now more obvious than ever before.

Unfortunately for fans, even more of that may have ended up on the cutting room floor. Unless we get a proper Snyder cut of 'Justice League', we may never see the full extent of the filmmaker's vision which Cavill was obviously such a big fan of.

'Justice League' comes to digital download and home release later this year.