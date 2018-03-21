Everyone likes celebrities who can enjoy a joke at their own expense, and so it is with Superman actor Henry Cavill, who has acknowledged the months of trolling concerning his moustache with an ‘in memoriam’ video dedicated to his facial hair after he shaved it off.

The 34 year old star’s moustache became the stuff of viral legend last summer when it was the subject of some of the worst CGI ever seen in film history. Cavill had been starring in Justice League as Superman in mid-2017, a role that he had held down for five years in the DC cinematic universe.

Nothing weird about that, but he was also working on Mission: Impossible 6 at around the same time of shooting, and that role required him to have facial hair. When Warner Bros unexpectedly scheduled re-shoots for Justice League, he had no choice but to shoot his parts with his moustache and ask the special effects team to remove it post-production.

Henry Cavill sporting the tache in March 2017

On Wednesday, Cavill decided to share a laugh with his fans while also shaving the now-legendary facial hair off, posting a video on Instagram.It begins with Cavill asking his fans to keep calm at his new clean-shaven status.

“Oh. Hello. Don’t be alarmed. It’s me, Henry Cavill. Sometimes superhero and former secret agent. I know, it’s hard to recognise me,” he says in the clip. “This is hard for me to admit, but this is not CGI. He’s really gone.”

The video then fades into a montage of pictures of Cavill sporting the controversial facial hair, with the sound of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘I Will Remember You’ playing in the background.

“I can tell you this though. I will remember him,” Cavill concluded. “Always.”

