Henry Cavill's manager has hinted we'll see the actor suit up as Superman in the upcoming 'Shazam!' movie.
Following his resurrection in the recent 'Justice League' movie, the DC Extended Universe will likely be seeing a lot more of the Man of Steel in the coming years, with Henry Cavill of course continuing to tackle the role of Clark Kent, aka Superman. The world of DC Films is only set to expand however, with more superheroes from the pages of DC comic books entering the fray.
Henry Cavill could bring Superman to 'Shazam!'
One of those is the alter-ego of teenager Billy Batson. Asher Angel will be stepping into the role of Billy on the big screen, whilst Zachary Levi will be taking on his superhero persona, Shazam. The aptly-titled 'Shazam!' isn't expected to premiere for another year yet, but details seem to be coming thick and fast as to what we should expect.
This week, Cavill's manager Dany Garcia took to her Twitter account to post a mysterious message and picture, attempting to hide the fact she was in conversation with her client. Exactly what the topic they're discussing was remains a secret, but plenty of people now think that Garcia - who's also serving as an executive producer on 'Shazam!' - will be bringing Cavill's Kryptonian to the big screen as part of the project.
Who is this man?— Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) March 26, 2018
What are we saying? What are we planning?
Oh, it's goood... You'll thank me later. @GarciaCompanies pic.twitter.com/NqQN3O0lY8
With filming currently taking place in Toronto, Canada, 'Shazam!' looks to be one of the most interesting projects underway from DC Films right now. Dwayne Johnson is working alongside Garcia behind the cameras as an executive producer, whilst David F. Sandberg is directing from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke.
An all-star cast also includes Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, Ron Cephas Jones as The Wizard, and Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield. We can't wait to see what they all bring to proceedings when 'Shazam!' finally comes to movie theatres!
More: 'Shazam!' Official Synopsis Revealed Following News Dwayne Johnson Will Executive Produce
'Shazam!' is currently set for release on April 5, 2019.
