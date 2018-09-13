It looks like the DC Extended Universe is having yet another overhaul as it's revealed that Henry Cavill will not be appearing as Superman again. He was initially tipped to make a cameo in their forthcoming movie 'Shazam!', but now it looks like they're going in a new direction entirely.

Henry Cavill at the 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' premiere

As yet, it's unclear why exactly Henry Cavill is parting ways with Warner Bros.. The main suggestion is his inability to honour his commitments due to scheduling conflicts what with filming a new Netflix series called 'The Witcher'. But then other sources have said that that came after the breakdown of his contract, and that the move has been down to 'recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn't work'.

Also, because DC are putting all their efforts into a 'Supergirl' movie, where she's a teenager and Superman is her baby cousin, there may be no need for a Superman for the forseeable future. Though, in their statement, Warners insisted that no decisions about future Superman movies were being made.

Having said that, a Warners source also stated that it's simply time to look for a new actor. 'Superman is like James Bond', they told the Hollywood Reporter. 'After a certain run you have to look at new actors.'

Cutting ties with Warner Bros. and DC might just be the best thing Cavill could do for his career. His three appearances in 'Man of Steel', 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League' went from bad to worse, so it's completely sensible that all parties take their careers in a new direction.

'We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged', Warner Bros. said in a statement. 'Additionally we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.'

Ben Affleck has also departed from his role as Batman. For a long time he was working as director, writer and producer on a forthcoming stand-alone project called 'The Batman', but now it looks as though he's out of the picture entirely with Matt Reeves taking on directorial duties and no word yet on who's taking on the new Batman.

More: Henry Cavill would love to play Bond

Meanwhile, DC's next film, 'Aquaman' starring Jason Momoa, hits theatres in November, while 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levi is set to be released on April 5th 2019.