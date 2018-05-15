'Justice League' may not have been the biggest success for Warner Bros., despite bringing together some of DC's biggest characters ever for the first time on the big screen, but the film still makes up a huge part of the unofficially-titled DC Extended Universe. One of the biggest criticisms of the movie however did not come from a performance or a particular scene, but because of the CGI work done on Henry Cavill as Superman, who had to have his real-life moustache removed during reshoots.

Henry Cavill has opened up about his 'Justice League' CGI controversy

Though not a hugely serious problem, it was one that took up a lot of media coverage, with Cavill himself addressing the situation and poking fun at the CGI on a number of occasions. Now though, in a new interview, he's opened up a little more about the work done to his face after reshoots and the "real problem" of sporting the facial hair.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, the actor explained: "When we decided to go for the moustache, I certainly wasn't expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold. I wasn't expecting 'Justice League' reshoots to be as extensive as they were. When it came to that, it was one of those things where I'm in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem. And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake moustache on would not have been a possibility. You'll think, 'Okay, yeah, a fake moustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.' Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when 'Justice League' came out, but that's the nature of these things. You can't win every time."

The whole situation was blown so out of proportion that the controversy is now one of the first things people think about when they hear the words 'Justice League'. A shame, as there's plenty more to talk about when it comes to that movie than the essential use of CGI in hefty reshoots.

