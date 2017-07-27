New 'Justice League' re-shoots are posing a problem for Warner Bros., as Cavill is supposed to have a moustache for 'Mission: Impossible 6' which is filming at the same time.
Henry Cavill responded to fans’ grumbling about his facial hair in a facetious and amusing manner, after recent reports commented upon extensive Justice League re-shoots and his moustache.
Variety reported on Monday (July 24th) that Warner Bros. and DC were embarking on a series of re-shoots for Justice League, in the wake of the success of Wonder Woman, ahead of its theatrical release later this year.
However, this presents a problem in character continuity, as Cavill needed to grow a moustache for his role in Paramount’s Mission: Impossible 6, which was supposed to finish shooting before he needed to return to Warner Bros. to play Superman in Justice League. However, the over-running of one and the re-shooting of the other have required him to flit between projects, and Paramount won’t allow him to shave while M:I6 is in production.
34 year British actor Cavill took to Instagram to give a tongue-in-cheek description of what is ‘actually’ going on.
“Pictured above, is not a set on ‘M:I6,’ but is in fact, the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros. and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as ‘Henry Cavill’s Moustache,” he wrote.
“There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the [Justice League] re-shoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic ‘stache. It is not a question of if I should shave — it is a question of how we can possibly be victorious against such a beast without bringing our own doom raining down upon us.”
By the way, the solution to the problem is that Cavill’s moustache will be digitally edited out of the Justice League movie.
Cavill will be starring alongside Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ezra Miller (Flash) in Justice League, released on November 17th.
