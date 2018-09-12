Warner Bros. have apparently ruled out any further appearances by Cavill as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, because of schedule clashes and failed contract talks.
After holding down the role for five years, Henry Cavill is reportedly set to hang up his cape and step down from his role as Superman in the DC Cinematic Universe.
According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (September 12th), scheduling conflicts in Cavill’s diary have led Warner Bros. – the studio responsible for bringing the DC Extended Universe to life – to call time on any future appearances from the English actor as Superman.
35 year Cavill first played Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, and reprised the same character in the 2016 follow-up Batman v. Superman alongside Ben Affleck as Batman, and last year's blockbuster blow-out Justice League.
Henry Cavill may be out of the DC Extended Universe as Superman
He had been scheduled to make a cameo appearance in Shazam!, set for release in April 2019, but reports indicate that contract talks broke down between his agent and Warner Bros., with the sticking point being that Cavill’s role in Netflix’s series ‘The Witcher’ meant that he couldn’t commit to appearing in Shazam!
More: Henry Cavill forced to apologise over comments about #MeToo
There’s no word on whether the prospective Justice League follow-up, as yet untitled and without a release date, will still involve Cavill, which one assumes it would have to do for continuity purposes. Given Justice League’s comparative under-performance at the box-office, however, this could be a handy get-out for the studio if they’re looking to hit the reset button on the Superman character or shake up the DC Universe.
According to the THR report, Warner is now unlikely to make another stand-alone Superman movie for several years. “Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” a source is quoted as saying.
That being the case, Warner Bros. is believed to be looking at making a Supergirl movie next, as was widely reported last month, conveniently meaning that Cavill will be out of the picture because the Superman character is only an infant in the mythology’s timeline.
More: Henry Cavill “would love” to play James Bond
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...