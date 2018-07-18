The rumours surrounding a follow-up film to the unofficially-titled DC Extended Universe's first release 'Man of Steel' have been ramped up a notch in recent weeks, and now actor Henry Cavill, who took on the titular role of Clark Kent, aka Superman within the DCEU, is stoking those fires and revealing who he'd like to take on in a 'MoS' sequel.

Henry Cavill has some big ideas for 'Man of Steel 2'

Speaking with Fandom as part of the junket for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', the actor said: "I think a great villain would be Brainiac, that'd be a good villain to play against. Brainiac's a big threat. There's a lot of fun. There's a lot of storylines to him."

Brainiac may not be as recognisable as other villains to come from the pages of DC Comics for mainstream audiences, but he did get the chance to take centre-stage as the primary antagonist in last year's fighter video game, 'Injustice 2'. For Superman's biggest fans, he's known as one of the crime-fighters archenemies, second only to Lex Luthor.

The villain first made an appearance back in 1958, in the 242nd edition of 'Action Comics', after being created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino. As his name would suggest, he's an incredibly intelligent and smart Big Bad, and has been responsible for shrinking and stealing the home town of Superman's home planet, Krypton.

Whether or not we'll ever get to see Brainiac on the big screen remains to be seen, but it would take one heck of an actor to showcase the villain in all his glory. Hopefully, this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con will bring us some news as to where the Man of Steel will be headed next on the big screen. Otherwise, we think hopes for a second Superman flick may become somewhat of a pipe dream...

We'll bring you more news on any potential 'Man of Steel' sequel, as well as other DC movie projects, as and when we get it.