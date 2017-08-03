Mirren, despite being the brand ambassador for 'L'Oreal Paris, cast doubt on whether moisturiser actually does anything.
Dame Helen Mirren has voiced doubts about whether skin moisturisers aimed women actually make any different at all, saying the product “probably does f**k all” – despite being the brand ambassador for beauty company L’Oreal Paris.
The 72 year old star is frequently praised for how good she looks at her age, and that was partly the reason that L’Oreal concluded a deal with her to become their brand ambassador back in 2014. However, though she’s dedicated to using their products because she loves how they feel, she voiced concerns this week about whether they actually do anything.
“I’m not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I’ve always loved make-up,” she told the audience during a L’Oreal panel discussion, held in Cannes, France this week, according to Campaign magazine.
“I’m an eternal optimist - I know that when I put my moisturiser on it probably does f**k all, but it just makes me feel better. I’ve always said to L’Oreal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better.”
Mirren, the star of dozens of films, TV dramas and plays, is the oldest of L’Oreal’s ambassadors and, at her insistence, the adverts she appears in are not digitally enhanced or airbrushed.
“It used to drive me crazy that the ads promoting skin products were using pictures of 15 and 16-year-old girls,” she said later on in the panel, about the state of the beauty business as compared to years gone by.
“As a 30 year old, I used to look at that and think, what the f**k are you talking about? It was ridiculous. P**ses me off majorly. Advertisers are only just coming out of that, and it’s taken them a long time.”
