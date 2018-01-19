It's always nice to see that two people who once loved each other very much can come together again as the most amicable of friends. Dame Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson did just that when they appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' and share some very happy memories.

Helen Mirren at 'The Leisure Seeker' premiere

The show's host quizzed the former couple about their relationship between 1980 and 1985 after meeting on the set of 'Excalibur', though 72-year-old Helen was quick to point out that it was a lot more than just a casual fling.

'We didn't date, we lived together for four years - we were a serious item for a while. Lucky me!' She said.

65-year-old Liam admitted that he was 'head over heels' in love with her, and was attracted to her long before they met for the 1981 Academy Award nominated movie which co-dtarred Nigel Terry and Patrick Stewart.

'Before I met her and we worked together I had read somewhere that if she fancied a guy she would imitate his walk behind his back and I turned around one day and she was doing that to me', Liam said. 'I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, 'Oh f**k' and I was smitten. I think Ciarán was too but I was very smitten!'

A blushing Helen confessed that story was news to her. 'I never knew that', she said. 'You've never told me that before - it's amazing.'

After they broke up, for whatever obviously insignificant reason, Helen started dating director Taylor Hackford a year later. They have now been married 20 years. Liam, meanwhile, married Natasha Richardson in 1994, though she died in a skiing accident in 2009 and he has not had a serious relationship since.

This episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' airs today (January 20th 2018).