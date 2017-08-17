Some relationships are not meant to last forever and in the case of Helen Hunt and partner Matthew Carnahan, their union has finally come to an end after a rocky few years. Things haven't been good for a while, but they kept trying for the sake of their daughter.

Helen Hunt and Matthew Carnahan snapped together in 2013

54-year-old Helen and 56-year-old Matthew have reached the end of the line with their relationship after sixteen years, and apparently they've been over for several months now. While celebrity break-ups usually hit public space as 'amicable', the same cannot be said for this couple.

'She has been split up with Matthew for several months. They had a rocky relationship and many offs and ons over the years. They stayed together as long as they did because of their daughter', a source told E! News. 'They've split up before, but this time seems to be different.'

According to some reports, there have been several occasions where Matthew has moved out, only for Helen to bring him back again. They started dating back in 2001, and had their first and only child together Makena Lei in 2004. It seems that a large part of the split was down to Helen's own trust issues.

'The breakup was very messy', an insider told the Daily Mail. 'She had been suspicious for a long time that something was wrong. But he insisted he didn't betray her.'

On the other hand, it's only been two years since Helen revealed that she and her long-term partner were collaborating on a TV show. 'It is something he's written that we'd make together and I'd be in', she told Daily Beast. 'It's weird and wild and like stepping off the planet Earth. It's a musical-but a hallucinogenic one. It's totally crazy.' There's no word yet on whether or not Helen will continue to be involved or even if it will go ahead.

Helen was previously married to Hank Azaria, though they split less than a year and a half later. Meanwhile, Matthew has a son named Emmett from a previous relationship.