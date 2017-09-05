Heidi Range has paid tribute to her husband on their one year anniversary.

The former Sugababes singer married Alex Partakis last year in Florence and on their one year anniversary, Heidi took to Instagram to remember the ''happiest day'' of her life.

She captioned an image of her and her husband on their wedding day, which she shared on her Instagram account: ''A year ago today marrying my best friend, happiest day of my life.

''Happy Anniversary my wonderful Husband, I love you with all my heart and soul. And so our adventure continues... x (sic)''

Heidi and her husband revealed in July her and her spouse are expecting their first child.

She recently said: ''It has been a bit year for us. Our wedding was amazing and then I had hoped I would fall pregnant straight away.

''But as each month went by, I would take a test and I got used to it always being negative. So when it came back positive it was a shock.

''Alex was asleep and I came running into the bedroom with a stick, saying, 'Is that a cross? Am I pregnant?' ''

Heidi and 37-year-old Alex don't yet know the sex of their unborn baby, but are planning a gender reveal party to celebrate with their loved ones in the coming weeks.